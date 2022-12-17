Memorial services for Rachelle Lynn Coons, 32, of Lufkin will be held Thursday, December 22, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Huntington. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Rachelle was born August 9, 1990 in Eureka, California to Paula Ann Coons and William Doyle McCarty, and died Thursday, December 15, 2022 from injuries sustained in an accident.
Rachelle was an Assistant Manager for O’Reilly Auto Parts. She was a very kind and generous person. Her caring attitude led her to help anyone in any way she could, always putting her whole heart and soul into everything. Rachelle’s final act of selflessness and kindness came on Friday, December 16th, in the form or her choice to save five other persons’ lives by donating her organs. She cherished her family dearly, loved deeply, and will be missed by many.
Survivors include her husband, Fernando Gonzalez of Lufkin; daughter, Riley LeeAnn Coons of Lufkin; son, Brady Emory Ralph Gonzalez of Lufkin; parents, William McCarty and Paula Coons of Huntington; sister, Martha Vaughan and husband Robert of Alto; grandparents, Ralph and Eileen Coons of Tucson, Arizona; mother-in-law, Carmen Gonzalez of Lufkin; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her uncle, Emory “Spud” Kennedy.
