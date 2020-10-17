Barbara Frizzell
Funeral services for Barbara Frizzell, 80, of Lufkin will be held Sunday, October 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Jess Slider officiating. Interment will follow in the Jim English Cemetery in Houston County.
Mrs. Frizzell was born March 9, 1940 in Midway, Texas to the late Eunice (Caddenhead) and Rev. Barney Leslie West, and died Friday, October 16, 2020 at her residence.
Mrs. Frizzell had resided in Lufkin most of her life and retired from the Lufkin State Supported Living Center following 25 years of employment. She loved family get-togethers and was known for her chocolate and coconut pies, as well as a full meal. She enjoyed puzzle books and watching Family Feud. Mrs. Frizzell is remembered as the “greatest” mother and mother-in-law. She was of the Pentecostal faith.
Survivors include her daughters and son-in-law, Climmie Ann and Jerry Nash of Lufkin and Rebecca Fay Chance of Pollok; son, David W. Frizzell of Katy; grandchildren, Brandy Frizzell, Katelyn Flashphaler, Amanda Flashphaler, Brandon Fisher, Jonathan Nash, Craig Nash, Rachel Montes and husband Matthew, J.T. Chance, and Curtis Chance; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and a number of other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Davis Frizzell; son, Jeff Frizzell; daughter and son-in-law, Sandra Kay and Tommy Fisher; grandson, Joshua Doyle Fisher; and brother, Barney Wayne West.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Fisher, Jonathan Nash, Craig Nash, J.T. Chance, Curtis Chance, and Matthew Montes.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the entire staff of Affinity Hospice for their excellent care.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Sunday morning prior to the services.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
