Graveside services for Henry Evertt Williams, 83, of Georgetown, will be held Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in the Mt. Hope Cemetery in Wells with Dr. Kris Segrest officiating.
Henry (Scooter) Evertt Williams was born on August 10, 1938 in Wells, Texas to the late Viola White Williams and Henry Kirk Williams. He married Gerrie Jean Burnett from Nacogdoches on September 20, 1957.
Scooter, as Henry was known to his friends and family, passed peacefully Tuesday from complications of a heart and kidney failure. He had a very strong faith in Jesus Christ and served as a deacon at Herty Baptist Church from the early 1970’s. They moved over to Parkview Baptist Church in recent years. He was a member of the Lufkin Masonic Lodge #669 A.F & A.M. for over fifty years. Due to recent health issues, Henry and Jean, moved to Georgetown, Texas in December of 2020 to be closer to their daughter Phyllis.
Scooter loved to work with his hands. He was an avid gardener and was known for producing more than he needed and would give away the left over to family and friends. He spent many hours in his shop building wood projects and tinkering with other mechanical projects.
Henry was preceded in death by his parents and great grandson, Eli Kendrick.
Henry is survived by his wife, Jean Williams of Georgetown; daughter, Phyllis Kendrick and husband Kenny of Round Rock; son, Mike Williams and wife Myra of Sachse, Texas; son, Darren Williams and wife Darlene of San Antonio; grandson, Zachary Kendrick and wife Ashley of Hutto, Texas; granddaughter, Dr. Emily Kendrick of Round Rock, Texas; granddaughter, Morgan Williams Knauth and husband Ryan of Royse City Texas; granddaughter, Micah Williams of Sachse, Texas; granddaughter, Dr. Mallory Williams of Springdale, Arkansas; granddaughter, Jennifer Jones and husband Ryan Jones; great grandsons, Zachary Kendrick Jr. and Colt Kendrick of Hutto, Texas; great granddaughter, Ava Jones of San Antonio; great grandson, Crew Jones of San Antonio; and numerous family members and friends.
Pallbearers will be Bill Burnett, Donald Mac Burnett, Louie Burnett, Glenn Burnett, Kenny Burnett, Terry Burnett, Troy Burnett, and Zachary Kendrick.
