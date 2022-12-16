Sandra Lee Hilton, 77, of Lufkin died Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at her residence. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home. Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Hilton was born May 31, 1945 in San Antonio, Texas to the late Leta (Shelley) and Robert Brown. She had resided in Lufkin for more than 30 years. She was an early riser and enjoyed her early morning coffee. Mrs. Hilton enjoyed getting out to grocery shop at HEB and run errands. Christmas was her absolute favorite time of the year. She dearly loved her family and her Lord.
Survivors include her husband of 59 years, Roy Hilton, Jr. of Lufkin; daughter, Hillery Monk of Cypress; granddaughter and husband, Emily and Jeffrey Pillows and great-granddaughters, Lola and Bailee Pillows of Nogalus Prairie; granddaughter and husband, Rebekah and Victor Konarik and great-granddaughter Milena Konarik of Cypress; sisters, Roberta Massingill of Burke and Kathleen Duffy and husband Scott and nephew, Ian Duffy of Vermont; son, Gardner Andrew Hilton of Lufkin; brother-in-law, Mike Guidry of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; niece, Mandy Duplantis of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; niece and husband, Krissy and Teddy Beeson and great-niece, Devon Beeson of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Debbie Guidry.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Harbor Hospice, 402 S. John Redditt Drive, Suite 203, Lufkin, Texas 75904, or to an animal shelter of your choice.
