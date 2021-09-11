Bishop John Fulbright III
Services for Bishop John Fulbright III, 59, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Monday in the All Families Mortuary Chapel in Burke. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Sunday in the chapel. He was born Feb. 9, 1962, in Dallas and died Sept. 8, 2021, in Lufkin.
Kenneth Wayne Stahnke
Services for Kenneth Wayne Stahnke, 85, of Nacogdoches, will be at 4 p.m. Sunday at Lakeside Bible Church, 18940 Freeport Drive, Montgomery. Services also will be at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 21 at Parkside Church in Solon, Ohio. Interment will follow in the Crown Hill Cemetery in Twinsburg, Ohio. Mr. Stahnke was born Jan. 12, 1936, in Cleveland, Ohio, and died Sept. 7, 2021, in Nacogdoches. Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
