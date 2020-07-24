Ruby Faye Cross
Mrs. Ruby Faye Cross transitioned on July 17, 2020, at the age of 83, after a strong, 8 year fight with dementia and Alzheimer’s.
Ruby Bridges was born on February 9, 1937 in Madisonville, Texas to parents Reuben and Elizabeth Bridges. She was the 6th oldest in a large family as one of 6 sisters, Majorie Burks, Vira Hall, Mildred Bridges, Velma Joensen, and LaNell Bridges, and 4 brothers, Henry Bridges, Marcellas Bridges, Reuben Bridges Jr., and Marvin Bridges, with 2 half-brothers, Raymond Bridges and Marion Bridges.
She met her husband, Herbert Joseph Cross, in 1954 at Prairie View A&M University in math class. Their first “date” was in the campus library, as she asked for his help with the coursework. She always went for what she wanted. The two dated for 2 years before getting married in 1956 in Mineral Wells, TX at Herbert’s parents’ family home.
Always a bright student, she graduated from Prairie View A&M University in 1959 with a Bachelors of Arts in Business Education and a minor in Economics. After graduating, Herbert received and accepted a job offer from Dunbar High School in Lufkin, TX. In 1959, Ruby was able to move to Lufkin, start her career, and raise her family.
Together they had two daughters, Linda Jo and Shari Lynn. As a resident of the Lufkin community, she was a member of the Top Ladies of Distinction, State Textbook Committee, and the Delphians Club. Ruby loved hosting parties for friends at her home and always made sure there was good food and fun activities for her guests. She loved staying active by trying new things such as piano lessons, painting, and fishing.
Ruby was a beloved teacher in the Lufkin Independent School District for 30 years, from September 20,1963 to May 29, 1993. She started her teaching career as a substitute teacher at Dunbar High School. Her first full-time career began as a first grade teacher at Brandon Elementary School. With boldness and courage, she was the first Black teacher to integrate Trout Elementary School where she taught fourth grade for 22 years. As a teacher, she earned her Masters Degree in Elementary Education from Stephen F. Austin University by attending night classes. Then, she taught fourth grade at Brook Hollow Elementary School where she retired. To this day, past students remark on her impact on them as individuals. She cared for each student she taught and was passionate about making sure everyone reached their full potential.
Ruby has always been a strong believer in God and was the best example of living like Christ. She first attended Shiloh Baptist Church, where she enjoyed listening to the great choir. Then, she was a long time active member at Long Chapel CME Church where she sang in the choir, was a Sunday School teacher, and was in charge of the Christian Youth Fellowship ministry. She also served as a member of the missionary society of the church further exemplifying her love for the Lord. After leaving Long Chapel, Ruby, Herbert, and a group of other teachers and principals co-founded Light of Life Assembly in Lufkin, TX. For 30 years, Ruby provided breakfast every Sunday to feed all of the children before service began. Her sentiment was that no child should be hungry during church no matter their family income level. She taught Sunday School and was the organizer of the praise dance ministry at church. Ruby enjoyed being a member of the choir, led several songs, and loved singing duets with her husband. Her giving heart did not end after church on Sundays. Ruby and Herbert would often take the kids from church to Six Flags AstroWorld in Houston, fishing trips to Sam Rayburn Lake, train rides to Rusk, TX, and a myriad of other field trips. She organized every single trip to give the children memories that they otherwise would not have the opportunity to experience.
When the church was sold in 2013, the funds were donated to Christian Information and Service Center, an organization that gives food to the community, Love Inc., a local service network for the disadvantaged, and a scholarship fund.
Ruby Cross was a light in this world that will be missed dearly. She is survived by her husband, Herbert Cross, daughters, Linda Kinion and Shari Rainey, grandchildren, Riauna Brooks, Alaina Saulsberry, and Lauren Rainey, grandson, Josh Saulsberry, great-grandchildren, Brielle Brooks, Aria Brooks, and Landon Saulsberry, sister, LaNell Bridges, cousins, and a host of nieces and nephews who will hold her in their hearts forever and hope to continue her legacy of selfless service, integrity, fairness, and loving spirit everyday.
Join the Cross family via Live Streaming on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11:10am at https://slmortuary.com/ruby-faye-cross/
