Ben Woltz
Ben Woltz, 63, of Allentown,TX, was born November 03, 1956, in Lufkin, Texas, the son of the late Jack Woltz and Dolores (Allen) Saxton, and died Thursday, July 23, 2020 in Lufkin.
He loved to hunt and fish. He also loved sports, particularly NASCAR racing. He worked as an electrician for a majority of his life.
Mr. Woltz is survived by his wife of 40 years, Susan LaNell Woltz of Allentown; son and fiancé, Daniel Woltz and Sara Cox of Pollok; granddaughter, Arizona Blaze Rector; brother and sister-in-law, Carl Woltz and Heidi Lea of Astoria, OR; sister, Jacqueline Woltz Thomas of Lufkin, TX; sister, Dianne Pruitt of North Zulch, TX; sister, Marilyn Wallace of Dallas, TX; sister, Suzi Morgan of Carrollton, TX; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Nathan and Linda McDaniel of Pollok, TX; sister-in-law, Sarah Nunez of Pollok, TX; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Rodney and Janice McDaniel of Newton, TX; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by father, Jack Woltz; mother, Dolores Saxton, and brother, Jackie Woltz.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
