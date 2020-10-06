Melvin Ross
Services for Melvin Ross, 67, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Ross died Oct. 4, 2020, in Dallas.
Jose Luis Sandoval
Jose Luis Sandoval, 37, of Jasper, died at CHI St. Luke’s-Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Center in Houston. Visitation will be from 3-4 p.m. Wednesday, with his service to follow from 4-7 p.m. at All Families Mortuary Chapel in Burke. He was born Dec. 12, 1982. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of the funeral home.
Eddie Ray Sowell
Services for Eddie Ray Sowell, 84, of Nacogdoches are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Sowell died Oct. 2, 2020, in Nacogdoches.
Shirley ‘Susie’ Vinson
Services for Shirley “Susie” Vinson, 67, of Pollok, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Pollok Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Mrs. Vinson was born Feb. 26, 1953, in Lufkin and died Oct. 3, 2020, in Lufkin.
