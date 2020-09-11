William Preston “Willie” Wilcox II
Memorial services for William Preston “Willie” Wilcox II, 43, of Hudson will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Brothers Keeper Church with Brother Dwayne Greenwood officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Mr. Wilcox was born September 9, 1976 in Lufkin, Texas and died Friday, September 4, 2020 in a local hospital.
Mr. Wilcox was a lifetime resident of Lufkin. He owned W&W Metal Roofing & Building Fabrication. He enjoyed playing ping pong and was gifted at metal work, including roofing and the art of making medieval weapons. He loved singing, his family and all children. Mr. Wilcox was baptized at Fuller Springs Missionary Baptist Church at an early age. He currently attended Brothers Keeper Church.
Survivors include his mom, Nolie Wilcox-Kimble of Lufkin; wife, Glenda (Butler) Wilcox; children, Brody Butler and wife Julia of Hudson, Sarah Johnson of Diboll, Samantha Johnson, LaQuisha Davis, Kemyrea Harper, and Zackariah Harper, all of Lufkin; grandchildren, Tucker Ray Butler and Avery Elaine Porter; birth mother, Janice (Green) Bentley of California; brothers and sisters, Scott Wilcox of Lufkin, Lisa Wilcox of Diboll, Nolie Beth Wilcox of Pollok, Christopher Reeves, Nathaniel K. Bentley, both of Lufkin, and Rachel M. Shiers of Louisiana; best friends since childhood, Virgil Ray “Ray-Ray” Reynolds of Broaddus; welding mentor and friend, Mike Cook of Huntington; and numerous other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Preston Wilcox, and grandfather, Roy Preston Wilcox.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.