Arturo Luis Hernandez
Memorial services for Arturo Luis Hernandez, 65, of Lufkin, will be held Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Rev. Rolando Ordaz Jr. and Tavo Velazquez officiating.
Mr. Hernandez was born December 18, 1954 in Piedras Negras, Coahuila, Mexico, the son of Jose Hernandez and Maria Ines (Luis) Hernandez, and died Tuesday, August 11, 2020 in Lufkin.
Mr. Hernandez attended Iglesia La Viña. He loved to fish and listen to the Christian artist, Tony Sauceda. Mr. Hernandez was a family man and loved his grandchildren. He was known for his firm handshake.
Mr. Hernandez is survived by his wife, Leticia (Lopez) Hernandez; son, Art Hernandez of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, Ricky and Jessica Hernandez of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Rolando Ordaz Jr. of Lufkin; granddaughters, Allee Hernandez, Maddy Hernandez, and Rebekah Hernandez; grandsons, Zack Hernandez, Josiah Hernandez, Judah Hernandez, Levi Ordaz, and Noah Ordaz; mother, Maria Ines (Luis) Hernandez of Lufkin; along with his brothers and sisters: Maria Duron, Jesus Hernandez, Maria Perez, Juan Hernandez, Dora Garcia, Humberto Hernandez, Guadalupe Cordero, and Andres Hernandez.
He was preceded in death by his father; and sister, Maria Hernandez.
Honorary pallbearers will be his brothers: Jesus Hernandez, Juan Hernandez, Humberto Hernandez, and Andres Hernandez.
Special memorials may be made to Iglesia La Viña, 1204 Cain St., Lufkin, Texas 75901.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
