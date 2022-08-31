Funeral services for Dana (Rusk) Jumper, 76, of Nacogdoches will be held Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at New Hope Congregational Methodist Church with Pastor Brian Tyre officiating. Interment will follow in the Redland Cemetery in Douglass in Nacogdoches County.
Mrs. Jumper was born February 1, 1946 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Louise (Jenkins) and Loinel Giles Rusk, and died Saturday, August 27, 2022 at her residence.
Dana was a retired teacher and taught Pre-K at both Hudson and Woden ISDs, as well as teaching at districts in Houston, College Station, and New Orleans. Dana loved her family, to travel, and to dance.
Dana met her husband, Jack, at a Hudson basketball game when he got her a box of popcorn. They were married a year later and moved to New Orleans where Dana earned her Master’s degree in Education from Louisiana State University New Orleans. They then moved to the Middle East and lived in Dubai and Cairo. Dana loved to travel and enjoyed their time overseas. They moved back to Lufkin and raised daughters, Rebecca and Rachel. Dana loved to dance and waltzing was one of her favorite dances. Dana loved her family deeply and granddaughters, Elizabeth and Priscilla brought her great joy. Dana had a keen eye for photography and decorating which she used to create beautiful tablescapes for her family and friends to enjoy as they dined together. She loved deeply and was a loyal wife, mother, and friend to so many people. She will be deeply missed.
Survivors include her husband of 54 years, Jacky J. Jumper of Nacogdoches; daughters, Rebecca Jumper Matheson and husband Dan Matheson of New York, New York, Rachel Jumper Kimbrell and husband Bruce Kimbrell of Nacogdoches; granddaughters, Elizabeth Matheson, Priscilla Matheson; and numerous other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Louise and Loinel Rusk; a sister, Patsy Rusk; and a brother, John Rusk.
Pallbearers will be Dan Matheson, Bruce Kimbrell, Jo Ed Eddings, Joe Collmorgan, Larry King, and Todd Hlavinka.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jack Halter, Mack Frazier, Alan Young, Rick Moerhing, Charlie Caver, and Jeff Grubb.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday evening at Carroway Funeral Home.
