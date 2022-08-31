Carroway Lufkin square 5/7/22

Dana (Rusk) Jumper

Funeral services for Dana (Rusk) Jumper, 76, of Nacogdoches will be held Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at New Hope Congregational Methodist Church with Pastor Brian Tyre officiating. Interment will follow in the Redland Cemetery in Douglass in Nacogdoches County.

