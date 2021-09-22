Stephanie Rene Wilborn
Stephanie Rene Wilborn was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend who left this world unexpectedly on September 12, 2021 at the age of 63 with her family by her side.
Her journey began on July 24, 1958 in Pasadena, Texas. She was born to Richard and Betty Wilson and was the second of three children. Stephanie went on to marry and gave birth to her first two children, Ashley and Dana. Though the marriage turned out to be less permanent than expected, in 1989 Stephanie went on to marry her best friend, soul mate, and lifelong partner, Andy. Together they had two children, Samuel and Amber. This union created their large blended family. She worked as a dental assistant for about 20 years until in 2002 when she joined the Pasadena Police Department as a public service officer. A career that she enjoyed and a comradery she was proud to be a part of. Stephanie loved her children and grandchildren like no other. She loved to travel, especially with Andy, the love of her life. She also enjoyed camping, group rides on their motorcycles, floating a lazy river and soaking up the sun, the beach, and most of all, spending time at their 11 acre property. In her free time Stephanie enjoyed watching old western and comedy shows and playing her computer games. She also absolutely loved coconut cream pie.
She will always be lovingly remembered by her husband of nearly 32 years, Vaughter “Andy” Wilborn; Mother, Betty Wilson; Children, Ashley Swan (Deonne), Dana McKee (Logan), Samuel Wilborn (Morgan), Amber Wilborn, Kimberly Fuentes (Carlos), Angela Watt-Del Valle (Rachel); Grandchildren, Ricky Harris, Dominic Schaeffer, Jonathon Schaeffer, Jason Wilborn, Jennifer Wilborn, Mariana Fuentes, Brianna Wilkins, Harley Wilborn, Carlos Fuentes II, Payton Gilliam, Wyatt Wilborn, and Elizabeth Wilborn; Sister, Paige Moulden (Bobby); Brother, Jay Wilson (Lisa); as well as many other numerous relatives.
Stephanie is preceded in death by her Father, Richard Wilson; Daughter; Stephanie Wilborn; and Grandson, Isaiah Harris.
The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff at UTMB Clear Lake for their care and compassion and also to the Pasadena Police Department for taking care of one of their own.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or the Pasadena Police Department in her honor.
A visitation for Stephanie will be held Wednesday, September 22, 2021 from 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm at Grand View Funeral Home, 8501 Spencer Highway, Pasadena, TX 77505. A funeral service will occur Thursday, September 23, 2021 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at First Baptist Church – Pasadena, 7500 Fairmont Parkway, Pasadena, TX 77505. A committal service will occur Thursday, September 23, 2021 from 11:30 am – 12:30 pm, 8501 Spencer Highway, Pasadena, TX 77505.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grandviewfunerals.com for the Wilborn family.
