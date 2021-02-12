Sidney Clayton Rector
Sidney Clayton Rector, 63, of Granite Shoals, Texas passed away February 8, 2021 at his home. He was born to Charles and Barbara (Stephens) Rector on October 31, 1957 in Nacogdoches, Texas.
Sidney was raised in Pollok, Texas and attended Central High School. After high school, he went into the trucking business. He hauled logs for the timber industry until 1993 when he began interstate trucking. Sidney retired in 2005. His retirement years allowed him to spend time fishing, hunting, and spending time with his family. Sidney was a member and past master of Kingsland Masonic Lodge.
He is survived by his loving wife of forty-four years, Debbie Rector; children, Amy Rector, and James E. Rector; grandchildren, Katelynn McCollum, Skylar Rector, Stormy Lawson and Kayla Terry; siblings, Wesley Rector and wife Lesley, Debbie Rector-White and husband Gary, Robert Rector, and James T. Rector and wife Trisha. Numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and countless friends also survive.
He is preceded in death by his parents and one great-grandson, Elliott.
Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Friday, February 12, 2021 at Pollok Baptist Church in Pollok, Texas with Reverend Keith Bickley officiating. Burial will follow at Gann Cemetery in Pollok, Texas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.