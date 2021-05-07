Gary Matthew “Matt” Dowdy
Funeral services for Gary Matthew “Matt” Dowdy, 44, of Burke, will be held Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Pastor Josh Currie officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Vernon Cemetery in Ratcliff, Texas.
Matt was born November 29, 1976 in Lufkin, Texas, to George Marcus Dowdy and Sharon (White) Dowdy, and died Sunday, May 2, 2021 at his residence.
Matt lived his life to the fullest. He loved his family and friends.
Matt is survived by his parents, Mark and Sharon Dowdy of Burke; sons, Gavin McDonald of Atascocita and Garrett Dowdy of Central; brother and sister-in-law, Greg and Amanda Dowdy of Burke; brother and significant other, Lee Martinez and Charles Henderson of San Antonio; sister, Nikki Dowdy of Burke; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Matt was preceded in death by his grandparents, Henry and Virgie Dowdy; and grandmother, Lucille Henry.
Pallbearers will be Chad Rice, Justin Hamilton, William Chunn, Logan O’Neal, Tony Mitchell, and Phillip Black.
Honorary pallbearer will be Peyton Mitchell.
Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.