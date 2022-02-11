Mireya Martinez

A Mass of Christian Burial for Mireya Martínez, 33, of Lufkin, will be held Saturday, February 12, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church in Lufkin with Fr. Jose Marin officiating. Interment will follow at Walker Cemetery.
Mrs. Martínez was born February 7, 1988, in Mexico, to Enrique Martínez and Graciela (Hernandez) Hernandez, and died Saturday, February 5, 2022, in Lufkin.
She is survived by her husband, Heber Bañuelos; children, Azael, Itzel, and Samara Bañuelos; mother, Graciela (Hernandez) Hernandez; siblings, Enrique, Patricia, and Juan Luis Martínez; uncles, aunts and their families, Fermin Hernández, Ana Maria Hernández, Antonio Hernández, and Juan Hernández; cousins and their families, Felimon Garrido, Angelica Garrido, Juan Garrido, Berta Garrido, Joel Hernández, Carmen Hernández, Erika Hernández, Sonia Hernández, Gustavo Hernández, Ricardo Villanueva, Federico Villanueva, and Yasmin Hernández; father-in-law, Don Willy Bañuelos.
She was preceded in death by her father, Enrique Martínez.
Pallbearers will be Heber Bañuelos, Enrique Martínez, Juan Martínez, Azael Bañuelos, Skyler Martínez, and Deric Martínez.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, and Thursday, February 10, 2022, and then on Friday, February 11, 2022, at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m.
