Services for Lillie Mae McGuire, 86, of Diboll will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 15, 2021 in the Elwyn M. Gipson Memorial Chapel, with Bro. Blackie Cranford officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Lillie Mae was born July 12, 1934 in Appleby, Texas the daughter of the late Raleigh Lee and Beatrice (Henderson) Box. She passed away Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at her residence.
Lillie Mae married the love of her life James Hairm McGuire on July 27, 1950. She resided in Diboll and was a member of the Diboll Church of Christ for 60 years. The Lord blessed her with 4 children during her life and she loved them all dearly. Family was the most important thing to her and she put family first in every situation. Lillie Mae, or Nana as she was known by everyone made sure everyone’s needs were met before considering her own. Her home was where you came after school, stopped by for coffee, celebrated holidays, learned how to sew and cook and most of all learn how important it was to be with family.
Nana was blessed to have a twin sister, Jessie, who shared her love of gardening, canning, quilting and a good conversation while shelling peas.
Nana will be greatly missed, but her memory will live on in those she leaves behind.
She is survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Jerry and Judie McGuire of Etoile, Michael and Pat McGuire of Diboll; daughters and sons-in-law, Glenda and Mark Shepherd of Castroville and Sandy and Corry Crager of Diboll; grandchildren, Jacquline and Trevor Schelp, Johnathon and Judy McGuire, James Ray and Kisha McGuire, Jon McGuire, Jane and Frank Wallace, Paul and Elizabeth Shepherd, Eric and Katherina Crager, and Brooke and Larry Curtis; great-grandchildren, Olivia and Lorelei Schelp, Clayton and Lily McGuire, William and Katylen McGuire, Hunter Shurley, Heath McAdams, Carly, Gavin and Chole McGuire, Hazel Shepherd, and Shepherd Wallace, Brie and Heath Shepherd, Gracie and Cruso Crager, Kati and Bailey Curtis; brother, Don Box; and sister, Jessie Shipp. She is also survived by many special brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, friends, and family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Hairm McGuire; brothers, James Buford Box, L.D. Box, Robert Box, Charles Box; and sister, Dorothy Marilyn Nickerson.
Pallbearers will be Johnathon McGuire, James Ray McGuire, Jon McGuire, Paul Shepherd, William McGuire, Clayton McGuire, and George Robert Box.
Honorary Pallbearers are Eric and Cruso Crager.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
