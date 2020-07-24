Naomi Jo Fenley
Graveside services for Naomi Jo Fenley, 98, of Weatherford will be held Friday, July 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Fielder Memorial Cemetery.
Ms. Fenley was born February 23, 1922 in Emad, Louisiana to the late Callie (Shows) and Joseph Sisson, and died Tuesday, July 21, 2020 in Weatherford.
After retiring from Rice Food Market, Ms. Fenley dedicated her remaining active years upholding her strong Christian faith through charity work.
Survivors include her daughter, Patricia Stone; grandchildren and spouses, Dohn, Jr. and wife Freda, Joey and Cynthia Fenley, Pamela and Robert Kennedy, James and Robbin Fenley, Bonnie and Mitchel Bailey; and a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Dohn Fenley, Sr.; and siblings.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
