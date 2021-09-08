Hortencia C. Perez
Graveside services for Hortencia C. Perez, 88, of Diboll, will be held Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. at Forest Haven Cemetery in Diboll, Texas with Deacon Jesus Reyes officiating.
Mrs. Perez was born August 21, 1933, in Pierce, Texas, to Froilan and Herminia (Castillo) Castillo and died September 5, 2021 in Diboll, Texas.
Mrs. Perez was a devoted homemaker and mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She raised her six children, many of her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren with lots of love. She will be remembered for her caring heart, giving spirit, and wonderful sense of humor.
She is survived by her son, Ramiro Perez, wife Carmen and their daughters: Jelyitsa, Candy & Kari; daughter, Diana Perez and her children: David, Dalia, Elaine, Patricia, Oscar, Lola, Pedro, Tony & Rubi; son, Gilberto Perez, and his children: Gilberto Jr., Jessica, Hector, Maria, Jay, John, Diego, & Abraham; son, Guadalupe Perez; daughter, Linda; son, Patricio Perez, wife Lorena and their children: Patricio Jr., Pablo, Joel & Selena; son, Luis Perez and his children: Cisco, Princess, & Diamond; along with numerous great, great-great grandchildren, relatives, and friends to cherish her memory.
Mrs. Perez was preceded in death by her parents; husband, the late Guadalupe Perez; sister, Lucia Cantu; and brothers, Guadalupe and Audolfo.
Honorary Pallbearers: Gilberto Perez Jr., Patricio Perez Jr., Hector Perez, Pablo Perez, Pedro Nava, Tony Perez, Jay Perez and John Perez.
The family will receive friends and family for visitation at 9:30am, Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Shafer Funeral Home.
We ask that all visitors wear a mask to the visitation and graveside service.
Special thanks to the young lady nurse at CHI St. Luke’s, that guided us to Jenny Horton, Jessica Byerly and eventually to Affinity Hospice Case Manager, Gale Snodgrass, who never quit trying to open other doors for us. To nurses, Russell, Nicole and Peggy, you each left a powerful impression on my mother and myself. Thank you, Ramiro Perez.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
