Jessie Conner
Services for Jessie Conner, 93, of Diboll, are pending with All Families Mortuary. She was born Feb. 8, 1927, and died Aug. 7, 2020, in her home.
William K. ‘Bill’ Jordan
Graveside services with military honors for William K. “Bill” Jordan, 79, of Crosby will be at 10 a.m. Aug. 15 in the Newman Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30-10 a.m. that morning prior to the service. Mr. Jordan was born April 28, 1941, in Lufkin and died Aug. 1, 2020, in Crosby. Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
John Arthur Martin
Graveside services for John Arthur Martin, 71, of Lufkin, will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Wallace Chapel. Mr. Martin was born Oct. 27, 1948, in Angelina County and died Aug. 6, 2020, in Lufkin. Visitation will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sunday at Shafer Funeral Home.
Ralph L. Skinner
Services for Ralph L. Skinner, 64, of San Augustine County are pending with Wyman Roberts Funeral Home in San Augustine. Mr. Skinner was born Aug. 22, 1955, in Kountze and died Aug. 4, 2020, in San Augustine County.
