Debbie Gillenwater
Funeral services for Debbie Gillenwater, 59, of Lufkin will be held Sunday, August 9, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Alex Montilla officiating. Interment will follow in the Fielder Memorial Cemetery.
Mrs. Gillenwater was born March 18, 1961 in Houston, Texas to the late I. Cecile (McLaughlin) Weaver and P. Merle Weaver, and died Thursday, August 6, 2020 at her residence.
Mrs. Gillenwater graduated from Lufkin High School in 1979. She went on to further her education at Kilgore Junior College. She received her Bachelors Degree as a dental hygienist from Texas Womens University in Denton. Having recently moved back to Lufkin, Debbie used her education in Mississippi, Georgia, Louisiana, and Texas. She was multi-talented and loved to learn. She was an excellent seamstress, making the majority of her scrubs for work. Other talents include ceramics and tatting. She learned to scuba dive and play golf. She loved people and will be greatly missed by family, friends, and those who were fortunate enough to know her.
Survivors include her husband, James “Jim” Gillenwater of Lufkin; stepson and daughter-in-law, Michael and Lisa Gillenwater of Gulfport, Mississippi; sister and brother-in-law, Kathy and David Burris of Lufkin; brother and sister-in-law, James and Doris Weaver of Lufkin; niece, Crystal Sinclair; and nephew, Ryan Weaver.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents, Calvin P. and Abigail Weaver, D. Cecil and Ruby McLaughlin; and sister, Teresa L. Weaver Glick.
Pallbearers will be Gleen Athey, Michael Gillenwater, Jackson Sinclair, Ryan Weaver, and JonPaul Sinclair.
Memorial contributions may be made to Heart to Heart Hospice, 2102 S. John Redditt Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75904, or Toys for Tots, P.O. Box 152626, Lufkin, Texas 75915, or online at www.lufkin-tx.toysfortots.org.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon prior to the services.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
