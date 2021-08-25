Funeral services for Doris Chisenhall Hankins, 77, of Lufkin will be held Friday, August 27, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Keith Bickley officiating. Interment will follow in the Pollok Cemetery.
Mrs. Hankins was born July 14, 1944 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Doris N. (Dunn) and Eugene Deb Chisenhall, and died Sunday, August 22, 2021 in a local hospital. She was a lifetime resident of Lufkin and was a retired Licensed Vocational Nurse. Mrs. Hankins was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Pamela and Steve Ramirez of Katy; son and daughter-in-law, Randal and Carrie (Holland) Smith of Pollok; grandchildren and spouses, Tiffany and Albi Garcia of Katy, Brittany and Jacob Cunningham of Fairfield; great-grandchildren, Carlos Garcia, Kylie, Finley and Tripp Cunningham; sister, Betty Sue Williams of Quinlan; cousin, Annette McCleskey of Pollok; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Henry C. Hankins; and brother, Bennie Ray Chisenhall.
Pallbearers will be Steve Ramirez, Russell McCleskey, Tommy Reynolds, Jacob Cunningham, and Albi Garcia.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
