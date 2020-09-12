Bobbie “BO” Jean Madden
Memorial Service for Bobbie “BO” Jean Madden, 85, will be held at 11:00 a.m. September 19th at Solid Rock Church in Lufkin, Texas with Pastor Owens officiating. Mr. Madden was born January 14th, 1935 and he passed on August 18th with his son and daughter by his side. He was preceded in death by his father Wallace Madden, mother Maggie Holloway, Son Bobby Lee Madden, Brother Charles Madden and sister Mary Lou Thomas. Mr. Madden lived in Lufkin and Owned and Operated Custom Paint & Drywall until his retirement and attended and was Baptized at Solid Rock Church. Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Judy Diane Madden, his son and daughter-in-law RW and Rita Madden of Lufkin, his daughter and son-in-law Donna and Robert Burton of Pointblank, son Kason and daughter-in-law Brittany of Lufkin, his step-daughter Diana Ferguson of Lufkin and step-son Curtis Ferguson of Lufkin, sister Martha Stanley of Lufkin and sister Wanda Nikoloutsos of Beaumont. Mr. Madden was survived and loved by many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. Saturday September 19th until service time at 11:00 am at Solid Rock Church, Lufkin, TX. A time of Fellowship will follow services at the church.
