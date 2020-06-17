Mamie Rodgers Stephens
1928 — 2020
Mrs. Stephens passed away at 6:50 P.M on June 13, 2020 in La Porte, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents, Johnnie and Minnie Brock Rodgers of Lufkin, Texas. Her husband of 62 years preceded her in death also.
She was the only girl in a family of five boys, all deceased. She was reared in the Bethlehem community of Lufkin. She was a graduate of Hudson High School and Lamar University. She taught a number of years in Silsbee I.S.D. She was a Past Matron in Wisteria Order of Eastern Star in Beaumont.
She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Ronald and Nancy Canant Stephens of Clear Lake, Texas, two daughters, Janeane Bacon of Clear Lake, Texas, Denise Tyler of Pasadena, Texas. Grandchildren are Emily Stephens of San Marino, CA, Molly Stephens of Los Angeles, CA, Heather Tyler LaBrot of Houston, Chloe Tyler Conners of Houston, Lexis Tyler of Pasadena, TX and Blaine Tyler of Clear Lake City, TX, one great grandson, Blake Alexander of San Marino, CA, a great granddaughter, Violet LaBrot of Houston, TX.
Also, she is survived by a sister-in-law, Geneva Rodgers of Athens, TX and a number of nieces and nephews.
She was a member of the First Methodist Church of La Porte, TX and a member of the Quilt Fairies. Besides her grandchildren, she loved her cats, the Dallas Cowboys and gardening.
Should friends or family desire, contributions may be sent to: The Parsons House La Porte, 8727 W Fairmont Pwky, La Porte, TX 77571
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Garden of Memories Memorial Park in Lufkin, TX.
The service can be accessed virtually by typing in “Gipson Funeral Home” on the search engine on Facebook.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
