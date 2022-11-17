Graveside services for Bryan Wayne McMullen, 50, of Huntington will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 3 p.m. at Treadwell Cemetery in Huntington, Tx. The service will be officiated by Bryan’s mentor, friend and employer, Paul Robbins.
Robert Dean McMullen and Michele Wamsley McMullen joyfully welcomed Bryan into this world on January 14, 1972 in Lufkin, Texas. They returned him to the arms of his Lord and Savior on November 13, 2022.
As a lifelong resident of Angelina County, Bryan excelled in his career as lead paralegal and office manager with Paul Robbins, Attorney at Law, where his quick wit, knowledge of the law and his compassion for people afforded him the opportunity to seek resolution for the problems of others. His desire to serve the citizens of Angelina County led him to the Police Academy, graduating at the age of 19. Upon becoming a Certified Peace Officer at the age of 21, Bryan held numerous positions in law enforcement as his health allowed. His tenure as a detective with Angelina County Sheriff’s Department ended prematurely due to his ongoing battle with Crohn’s Disease.
Bryan was a member of the Homer Masonic Lodge#254 AF and AM. He was of the Baptist faith.
Bryan was passionate about his work, but was quick to tell anyone his greatest accomplishment in life was that of his role as the father of Ezra Dean McMullen. Survivors include his son Ezra and Ezra’s mother, Cindy Green; his parents, Dean and Michele McMullen; brother, Michael Dean McMullen; sister, Stephanie McMullen Cook and husband, Kevin Cook; nephews, Hunter Cook and his wife, Kailey; Hudson Cook; and his great-nephew, Collin Cook.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents and nephew, Tres Michael McMullen.
Pallbearers will be Michael McMullen, Kevin Cook, Hunter Cook, Hudson Cook, Ezra McMullen, Kaelan Whitworth, Ethan Roark, and Jacob(Jake)Stephens.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation and Adult Congenital Heart Association.
Bryan’s passing will leave a void in the hearts of those that knew and loved him, but we find comfort in knowing his wounds are healed, his broken body is made new and he is no longer in pain.
