Graveside services for Bryan Wayne McMullen, 50, of Huntington will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 3 p.m. at Treadwell Cemetery in Huntington, Tx. The service will be officiated by Bryan’s mentor, friend and employer, Paul Robbins.

Robert Dean McMullen and Michele Wamsley McMullen joyfully welcomed Bryan into this world on January 14, 1972 in Lufkin, Texas. They returned him to the arms of his Lord and Savior on November 13, 2022.