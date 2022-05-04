Graveside services for Jerry B. Beasley, 83, of Apple Springs will be held Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. in the Mt. Zion Cemetery in Apple Springs with Pastor Robert Beasley officiating.
Mr. Beasley was born September 5, 1938 in Apple Springs, Texas to the late Sabra (Downes) and Buford Beasley, and died Friday, April 29, 2022 in a local nursing home.
Mr. Beasley was a longtime resident of Apple Springs. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps, was a retired truck driver, and drove an Apple Springs School bus for 10 years. Mr. Beasley loved his dogs and animals. He was a member of Apple Springs Baptist Church.
Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Bruce and Leslie Beasley of Sugar Land; daughters and son-in-law, Judy Beasley of Apple Springs and Sabre and John Castro of Austin; grandsons and wives, Chris and Jackie Sievert of Bastrop and Jerry and Ashley Beasley of Katy; great-grandsons, Jhase Sievert and Adam Beasley; brother and sister-in-law, J.B. and Randa Beasley of Burnett; and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Joyce Beasley; son, Daniel Anderson Beasley; granddaughter, Joyclyn Elaine Desbiens; two sisters; and one brother.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 2:00 to 3:00 Wednesday afternoon prior to the services.
