Gilmer Dean Ulbricht, COL USAF, Retired, of Fredericksburg Texas passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at the age of 83 years.
Gilmer was born April 20, 1937 in New Braunfels, Texas to Helmuth Oswald and Walburga Augusta Heitkamp Ulbricht. He graduated from St. Mary’s High School in Fredericksburg in 1955, Texas A&M University in 1959 and went on to spend 26 years serving his country in the US Air Force. During his career he carried out assignments in England, Okinawa, Vietnam, Germany, Texas, Oklahoma, and California
Gilmer is survived by his wife of 57 years, Joycelyn Jackson; 5 children and their spouses: Edward and Barbara Ulbricht of Richardson, Texas, Ruth and Keith Parnell of Rancho Santa Fe, California, Sue and Anders Dahl of Ackerly, Texas, Charles and Catalina Ulbricht of Denver, Colorado, John and Dawn Ulbricht of Round Rock, Texas; 15 grandchildren; and 1 great grandchild; two sisters; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law and their spouses, Jackie and Kenny Kunz of Fredericksburg, TX, Mary Kennard of Pflugerville, Texas, Ronald and Elaine Jackson of Lufkin, Texas, Teresa and John McNiel of Waxahachie, Texas.
A funeral mass was held on December 11, 2020 at St. Mary’s Church in Fredericksburg, Texas. Interment of cremains with full military honors will be held on Saturday March 27, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the Garden of Memories Memorial Park in Lufkin, Texas.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
