Tammy Elaine Grimes
Tammy Elaine Grimes, 57, of Huntington was born on October 22, 1963, to the late Joan Darlene Kirk and Donald Wayne Kirk. She passed on June 10, 2021, in Houston at Baylor St. Luke’s. Mrs Grimes enjoyed traveling, spending time with family and fishing. She has resided in Angelina County since 1981. She was survived by her husband Richey Grimes of 39 years, one sister Dawn Stowe, and one daughter Amber Blackshear. Mrs. Grimes had two grandchildren Chloe Grimes and Jordan Blackshear. Mrs Grimes also had numerous neices, nephews and other family members.
Mrs. Grimes celebration of life memorial services will be Saturday June 26, 2021, at 11 a.m. Services will be at 3476 U.S. Highway 103 west of Lufkin at Solid Rock Church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.