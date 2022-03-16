Memorial services for Lonnie Brown, 43, of Zavalla, were held Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Robert Martin, Jr. officiating. A Memorial visitation was held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. prior to the service.
Lonnie was born May 9, 1978, in Lufkin, Texas, and died Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Lufkin.
Lonnie was an avid outdoorsman. He loved to hunt, fish and camp. It was often said that he could live on the Neches River Bottom alone and survive.
He loved to garden and grow vegetables and share them with family and friends. He could also fix anything. Even if you thought something was beyond repair, if you brought it to Lonnie, he would have it working again in no time.
Lonnie loved to cook and grill. He especially loved to be in charge of the grilling for family gatherings, and you could always expect him to crack a joke or two. He had a great sense of humor and you were always guaranteed a laugh when he was around
Lonnie was hard headed and stubborn to his core. He was too stubborn to let the cancer take him down easily and he fought all the way to the end.
Lonnie is survived by his wife, Lacey Brown; children, Anna, Aaron, Emily, Austin and Kaylee; parents, Robert “Pops” and Lonnette Martin; sister and brother-in-law, Lacrecia and Gilbert Gonzalez; sister, Lindsay Russell; sister, Dana Martin; grandmother, Jeanette Barnes and her special friend James Hahn; aunt, Donna McDonald; cousins, Aubree Kervin and Shealee Jarvis; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Lonnie Pervis “Pepa” Brown and Bill “Papa” Barnes.
Honorary pallbearers will be Gabriel Kirtley, Jeremy Cheney, TJ Stanley, Hunter Mann, and Jeff O’Neil.
Special memorials may be made to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Ave., Lufkin, Texas 75904 or to Winnie Berry Humane Society of Angelina County, 1102 N. John Redditt Dr., Lufkin, TX 75904.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.