Graveside services for James “Pat” Young, 79, of Pollok, were held Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Pollok Cemetery with Bro. Keith Bickley officiating.
Mr. Young was born January 17, 1941 in Lufkin, Texas, to James Fielding Young and Dorothy Mary (Wise) Young, and died Monday, October 26, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Young grew up in Pollok, Texas and was a member of Pollok Baptist Church. He worked for the U.S. Postal Service in Lufkin. Mr. Young’s greatest joy were his sons and family. He loved the land and anything that had to do with cattle and farming.
Mr. Young is survived by his wife of 55 years, Verna (Brown) Young; sons and daughters-in-law, Patrick and Lesa (Rhoades) Young and Michael and Stacie (Patterson) Young; granddaughters, Leslie Morgan Minchew and husband Casey, Madison Lee Young, and Shelby Ashton Young; great-grandson, Luke Minchew; sister, Barbara Allen; and special friend, Heather Nicole Dearing.
Mr. Young was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Dot Young; brother, Billy Young; sister, Betty Jones; and brothers-in-law, Dan Jones and W.C. Allen.
Honorary pallbearers will be James McCaa, James Gulledge, Paul McCarty, Bob Trapp, Brandon Jones, Dennis Jones, Mark Allen, Brett Finley, Steve Crawford, Ryan Wing, and James Buford Curry.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Ave., Suite 1100 N, Bethesda, MD 20814.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
