Robert R. Hunt
Services for Robert R. Hunt, 76, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Harmony Hill Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the Gilbert Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday. Mr. Hunt was born March 4, 1944, in Orange and died Feb. 4, 2021, in Lufkin. Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Blendena Dickey Thompson
Services for Blendena Dickey Thompson, 94, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Feb. 13 at Grace Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the Gann Cemetery. Mrs. Thompson was born Feb. 1, 1927, and died Feb. 4, 2021, at The Joseph House. The family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. at the church. Gipson Funeral Home, directors
Richard ‘Earl’ Yancy
Services for Richard ‘‘Earl’’ Yancy, 80, of Newton, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at McNutt Funeral Home. Visitation was Friday night. He was born Oct. 23, 1940, and died Jan. 31, 2020.
