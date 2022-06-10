Esebio Martinez

Funeral services for Eusebio Martinez, of Lufkin, will be held Saturday, June 11, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Rev. Marcos Elizondo officiating.
Mr. Martinez was born March 5, 1929, in Aguascalientes, Mexico, to Francisco Martinez and Aniceta Campos Martinez, and died Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Lufkin.
Mr. Martinez loved singing, playing guitar and dancing. He played piano at a nursing home, and loved to sing at church. He was a clown, and made everyone laugh.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Luci and Eduardo Jasso of Lufkin; daughter, Sylvia Martinez of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Joleen and Alexander Smith of Lufkin; granddaughter and husband, Monica and Oscar Requena of San Antonio; granddaughter and husband, Vanessa and David Hampf of Lago Vista, Texas; grandson and wife, Joey and Sonia Arellano of Diboll; granddaughter and husband, Sandy and Kenneth “Bubba” Chandler of Lufkin; granddaughter and husband, Sonia and Elias Diaz of Lufkin; granddaughter, Sam “Ashley” Castillo of Lufkin; grandson, Louie Delapaz of Lufkin; grandson and wife, Marco “Tony” and Kellie Delapaz of Lufkin; granddaughter, Kendra Smith of Lufkin and numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Tommie Martinez.
Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
