Misty Nichole (Renfro) Ballard
Graveside services for Misty Nichole (Renfro) Ballard, 36, of Lufkin, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Pine Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Carroway Funeral Home. Ms. Ballard was born May 20, 1984, in Nacogdoches, and died April 11, 2021, in Lufkin.
Randall Wayne Renfro
Services for Randall Wayne Renfro, 65, of Lufkin, will be at noon Tuesday at Timber Creek Church. Interment will follow in Whitehouse Cemetery. Mr. Renfro was born March 2, 1956, in Lufkin, and died April 10, 2021, in a local hospice facility. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the church. Snead Linton Funeral Home, directors.
Don D. ‘Dink’ Williams
Services for Don D. “Dink” Williams, 85, of Hemphill, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Yellowpine-Macedonia Baptist Church. Burial will be in New Centerview Cemetery in Pineland. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Wyman Roberts Funeral Home. Don was born Oct. 20, 1935, in Bronson and died April 8, 2021, in Conyers, Georgia.
