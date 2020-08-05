Blake Thomas
Private family services for Blake Thomas, 83, of Missouri City, formerly of Lufkin, will be held in the Jonesville Cemetery with Reverend Christopher Thomas officiating.
Mr. Thomas was born February 5, 1937 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Johny Frank (Hubbard) and Seth Thomas, and died Thursday, July 30, 2020 in Austin.
Mr. Thomas had resided in Missouri City for 39 years. He retired from Halliburton as District Superintendent following 33 years of employment. He then served as a Deputy with the Fort Bend County Sheriffs Department for eight years. Mr. Thomas enjoyed fishing and horseback riding, and loved the outdoors. He was of the Episcopalian faith.
Survivors include his wife, Jeanette (Dews) Thomas of Missouri City; sons and daughters-in-law, Clayton and Mary Thomas of St. Paul, Scott and Jacqueline Thomas of Lufkin and Rev. Christopher Thomas of Dallas; grandchildren, Noelle Thomas and Michelle Thomas; and great-grandchildren, Abby Gail Thomas and Preston Thomas.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.