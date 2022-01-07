Funeral Services for Lordell Golden, 91, of Lufkin will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, January 9, 2022 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel in Lufkin, Texas. Bro. Steve Cowart and Bro. David Merritt will officiate. Interment will follow in the Sims Rocky Hill Cemetery in Lufkin, Texas.
Lordell was born February 15, 1930 in Rocky Hill, Texas to Ollie (Hartnett) and Grover Cleve Ballard. She passed away in the presence of her family and loved ones on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.
Lordell enjoyed playing the piano at McKindree Baptist Church for many years. She always had a smile to share and had the heart of a servant. To know her was to love her. She loved her family and took any chance she could to watch her grandkids and great grandkids.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Lester and Jodie Golden of Lufkin; grandchildren, Monica Arnold and husband Billy of Nacogdoches, Bryan Golden and wife Caressa of Lufkin, Heather Johnson and husband Paul of Huntington, Nicco Zamudio of Missouri, and Cody Golden and wife Sara of Lufkin; great grandchildren, Kyle, Blane and Grant Wilson, Bryce Golden and wife Sydney, Prestyn, Ethan and Lila Golden, Adeline and Clark Johnson, and Baby John Ray Golden; great-great grandchildren, Koy Wilson and Jack Ryan Wilson. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harley Edwin Golden, sister, Tommie Ballard and son, Malcolm Lynn Golden.
Pallbearers will be Cody Golden, Bryan Golden, Bryce Golden, Blane Wilson, Grant Wilson, and Paul Johnson.
Honorary pallbearers will be Kyle Wilson and Nicco Zamudio.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Saturday evening January 8, 2022 at the funeral home.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
