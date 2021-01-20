Celebration of Life for Carolyn Sue Wilson, 63, of Huntington, will be held Friday, January 22, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at New Life United Pentecostal Church in Huntington with Brother Shubert and Brother Sanders officiating.
Carolyn Sue Wilson passed away in Nacogdoches, Texas on January 18, 2021 with her family by her side. She was born on July 24,1957 to Orlan Ray and Opal (Strout) Williams in Kountze, Texas. She married Daniel Wilson on January 29, 1977.
Mrs. Wilson loved being near water, boating, gardening, and most of all her family. Her pride and joy were her grandbabies and loved cheering them on during sporting events. Mrs. Wilson was always ready for the next adventure with the love of her life, by her side. She had a servant’s heart and mothered countless children by opening her heart and home.
Mrs. Wilson is survived by her husband, Daniel Wilson of Huntington, TX; children, Stephen and Kimberly Berthelot of Nacogdoches, TX, Shelley Malone of Bryan, TX, and Daniel Lee Wilson Jr of Huntington, TX; grandchildren, Emma Berthelot and Dylan Malone; mother, Opal Williams of Buna, TX; sister, Brenda Williams of Buna, TX; sister-in-law, Donna Wilson; nephews, Bobby Gray and Curtis Wilson Jr.; nieces, Scarlett Gray, Wanda Berry and Stephanie Tucker; along with many great nieces, great nephews and cousins. She mothered countless children by opening her heart and home.
She was preceded in death by her father, Orlan Ray Williams; and brother-in-law, Curtis Wilson.
It is the wishes of the departed not to wear black for this is a celebration of her life. The family requests that you wear a mask while in attendance.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
