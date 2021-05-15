Barbara L. Groom
Barbara went to be with the Lord on May 13, 2021 in Lufkin, Texas at the age of 71. She was preceded in death by her husband, Travis Groom and her son, Spencer Williams. She was survived by her daughter and son in law, Lara and Greg Kelley, and grandson, Travis Groom Kelley.
Graveside services will be held Monday, May 17, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Garden of Memories Memorial Park in Lufkin with Pastor John Greene officiating. Visitation will be held the hour prior to the service at 10:00 a.m.
Special memorials may be made to Harmony Hill Baptist Church Student Ministry, 2708 S. Chestnut St., Lufkin, Texas 75901 or Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Ave., Lufkin, Texas 75904.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
