Evelyn Ann (Behrens) Berry
A Celebration of Life Service for Evelyn Ann Behrens Berry, 77, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at First Lutheran Church Lufkin with Pastor Kenneth Bunge and Pastor Frank Starr officiating. Interment will follow at Berry Cemetery.
Evelyn was born October 27, 1944 in La Grange, Texas, the daughter of Erna Martha (Kiel) and Anton Fritz Behrens. She passed from this life Sunday, April 3, 2022.
Evelyn’s early years were spent in the Fayette County community, West Point, attending elementary school in LaGrange. Her family later moved to Giddings where she graduated from high school and was a member of the Buffalo Band. After graduation Evelyn attended Blinn College on a band scholarship and later Sam Houston State University. Evelyn and her husband, Bill, met in college and were married August 28, 1965.
Evelyn was a Christian, active in church from early childhood, and joined First Lutheran Church Lufkin after moving to Lufkin in 1966. She served her church in many capacities, including as office manager for almost 30 years. Evelyn was most passionate about her work with the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League, serving in leadership positions locally and on a statewide level for the LWML Texas District from 1990 through 1994.
Evelyn was a friend to many and loved her family dearly. Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Bill Berry; daughter, Angela Alaniz of College Station; sons, Ray Berry of Lufkin and Ryan Berry of Yoakum; grandchildren, Blaine Berry of Camp Lejeune, NC, Cheyenne Berry of Lufkin, Alexandra Alaniz and Elena Alaniz, both of College Station; great-grandson, Oliver Berry of Globe, AZ; brother, Mike Behrens and wife Karen; sister-in-law, Julie McComber and husband Ted; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Tom and Judy Berry.
Pallbearers will be Keith Behrens, Kevin Behrens, Court Perry, Glenn Perry, Chad Berry, and Chris Berry.
A special thanks to Visiting Angels and the entire staff at Larkspur for the wonderful care she received.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the following: First Lutheran Church Lufkin, 1001 Atkinson Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75901, Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75904, Berry Cemetery, c/o Julie McComber, 1104 Skeetwood St., Lufkin, Texas 75904, Alzheimer’s Association, East Texas Regional Office, 304 N. Raguet St., Suite C, Lufkin, Texas 75904, or the charity of your choice.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at Carroway Funeral Home.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
