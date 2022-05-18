The funeral services for Mr. Clevester Thomas, 79, of Lufkin, TX, will be held on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at 11:00 am at Lufkin Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. W.R. Ricks and Rev. Dennis Whitley officiating. Internment will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery, Nacogdoches, TX.
Mr. Thomas was born on June 22, 1942 to the late Cleveland Thomas and Willie Lee Page-Thomas. He died on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at St. Luke’s CHI Hospital in Lufkin, TX.
Mr. Thomas was a graduate of Timpson Colored High School. After graduation, he joined the United States Army and served one tour in Vietnam.
He was a very active member of First Missionary Baptist Church until his health declined. While at FMBC, he was a part of the Mighty Men of FMBC, the Mass Choir, Mens Choir, Kitchen Crew, and transportation team where he loved driving his pastor and church family where they needed to go. He loved fishing, gardening, hunting, and barbecuing... let’s not forget his one-of-a-kind turkey wings!
Mr. Thomas was preceded in death by his father and one brother. Survivors include his wife, Mary of whom he’s been married to for 54 years, one son, Derrick Thomas (of Austin, TX), two daughters Shanna Thomas (of Houston, TX) and Andrea Thomas-Watson (Richard) of Lufkin, TX; raised as a son, Darrell Kelly-Thomas (Renita) of Hollister, MO; like a daughter Joyce Sowell of Lufkin, TX; three additional grandchildren, Terrance Menefee (of Houston, TX), Eric Thomas (of Waco, TX) and Gabrielle Thomas (of San Antonio, TX); mother Willie Lee Thomas (of Nacogdoches, TX); brother Elray Thomas (Laverne) of Jackson, TN; sister- Shirley Ann Thomas of Timpson, TX; and Billy Wayne Thomas of Timpson, TX; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
The family wishes to express its deepest gratitude to Rev. W.R. Ricks and the FMBC family, Roy Chester Poole, Calvin Richards, Rev. Seymore Hunt, Charles Maxie, and the staff at SNG Dialysis.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 9:45am-10:45am on Wednesday morning prior to services at the church.
