Funeral services for Charlie “C.W.” Jumper, 88, of Lufkin, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, December 22, 2022 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel with Brian Swetnam and Skyler Burchinal officiating. Interment will follow in the Whitehouse Cemetery.
Mr. Jumper was born June 3, 1934 in Hudson, Texas, the son of the late Clara Woosley and Willie B. Jumper. He passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022 surrounded by his family at his residence.
Charlie was a loving husband, daddy, and PawPaw who loved working hard to provide for his family. Mr. Jumper enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy and was a longtime member of the Harmony Hill Baptist Church.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 66 years, Bonnie Jumper of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, David and Delores Jumper of Lufkin; daughters and son-in-law, Teresa and Richard Alvis of Etoile and Tammy Almand of Lufkin; brothers, A.D. Jumper of Hudson and Joe “Tip” and Kathleen Jumper of Lufkin; grandchildren, Angela and Nimesh Patel, Stephanie and Derek Cope, Eric Alvis, Casi and Skyler Burchinal, and Cody Almand; great-grandchildren, Skyler, Adalyn, Samir, Lilah, Chance, Riley, Kolton, Slayton, Haylee, Hunter, Addisyn, Alyvia, and Avery; numerous nieces and nephews; family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Oveta Merle and Vera; son-in-law, Tim Almand; and grandchildren, Jeff and Justin Jumper.
Pallbearers will be Skyler Burchinal, Nimesh Patel, Cody Almand, Derek Cope, Eric Alvis, and Skyler Newman.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday evening at the funeral home.
