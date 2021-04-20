Funeral services for Richard Dee “R.D.” Gray, 66, of Lufkin will be held Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Todd Alston officiating. Interment will follow in the Largent Cemetery.
Richard Dee Gray, lovingly known as “R.D.”, was born March 22, 1955 in Woodward, Oklahoma to Mary Joleen “Jody” (Thompson) and Ronald J. “Ronnie” Gray, and died Saturday, April 17, 2021 in a local hospital.
After graduating from Lufkin High School in 1973 he moved to Houston where he and his dad started a demolition company called Wrecko. He was so proficient with heavy equipment it was said R.D. could “pick up a dime” with an excavator. For the last decade, he had been a truck driver, and was named Driver of the Year 2020 as the oldest driver for Greenway Carriers. It was his dream job, and he was great at it. One of his favorite pastimes was riding his Harley on a beautiful day.
He loved the Lord and enjoyed going to Church in the Park at the Kiwanis Pavilion where he could be found every Sunday. R.D. enjoyed Facetiming family from the park after church to share his experience.
The most important accomplishment of his life was his wonderful family and spending meaningful time with them is what he lived for. R.D. married the love of his life, Sabrina, not once but two times. They shared two sons, six grandchildren, and a lifetime of memories. R.D. will be missed beyond belief by those who love him.
Survivors include his wife, Sabrina (Upton) Gray; sons and daughters-in-law, Lance and Tiffani Gray, Ross and Laura Gray; grandchildren, Bailey, Holland, Ireland, Daisy, Roman and Abel; beloved mother, Mary Joleen “Jody” Gray; sisters and brothers-in-law, Dee Ann and Bill Ward, Rita Joye Gray and Kristian Craige; nephews and niece, Ryan Self, Will Ward, and Mattie Ward; parents-in-law, Mattie Lou “Lucy” and Kinnon Modisette; numerous other relatives and friends; and his dog, Harley.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald J. “Ronnie” Gray.
Pallbearers will be Wendell Matchett, Bill Little, Jimmy Davis, Keith Gilbert, Dale Nash, and Mark Reeves.
Honorary pallbearer will be Gene Kinsey.
Memorial contributions may be made to Church in the Park, 1845 Old Mill Road, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family invites all bikers to attend the services for one last ride with R.D.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
