Private graveside services for Edgar H. Burton, 79, of Lufkin will be held in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. A memorial service will be held Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Todd Core officiating.
Mr. Burton was born April 3, 1943 in Beaumont, Texas to the late Helen C. (DuBose) and Henry E. Burton, and died Friday, May 6, 2022 in Lufkin.
Mr. Burton had resided in Lufkin for more than 70 years. He was employed with Brookshire Brothers for 25 years and at the time he retired he was serving as Senior Vice President. Prior to working at Brookshire Brothers, he co-owned and operated Burton’s Eggs with his brother, Gilbert. Mr. Burton graduated from Lufkin High School and Stephen F. Austin State University. He was passionate about giving back to the community and served as a board member for the East Texas Food Bank, Stubblefield Learning Center, and Goodwill Central East Texas. Mr. Burton also served on the Advisory Board for the College of Liberal and Applied Arts at SFA. He was a member of the Lufkin Masonic Lodge #269 A.F. & A.M. and the Lufkin Rotary Club. While working in the poultry industry, Mr. Burton served as President of both the Texas Poultry Federation and Texas Egg Council. He was a member of Harmony Hill Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Joe Ann Burton of Lufkin; son, Richard E. Burton and wife Jill of Fayetteville, Arkansas; daughters, Ashley B. Slaughter and husband Lee of Lufkin, Leslie C. Schnedler and husband Steven of San Antonio; grandchildren and their spouses, Sydney Verner, Jordan and Riley Ellington, Heather and Clay Maxey, Erik and Taylor Stewart; great-grandchildren, Finley Maxey, Mattie Claire Maxey, Henry Stewart, Nora Grace Stewart; brother, Gilbert A. Burton and wife Terri of Lufkin; and numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75904; East Texas Food Bank, 3201 Robertson Road, Tyler, Texas 75701; or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 Saint Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
