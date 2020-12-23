Funeral services for Wayne C. Davis, 87, of Lufkin, will be held Thursday, December 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Jim McDonald and Kyle Campbell officiating. Bruce Davis will be leading music. Interment will follow at Fielders Cemetery.
Mr. Davis was born April 18, 1933 in Lufkin, Texas, to Morris and Mildred Young Davis, and died Monday, December 21, 2020 in Lufkin.
He was a Navy veteran of the Korean war and served on the USS St. Paul for 4 years. After his discharge he returned to Angelina County and began working at the Southland Paper Mill retiring in 1996 with 40 years of service.
On November 1, 1956, he married Barbara Costlow and enjoyed 64 years of wedded bliss until his passing. He was a member of the Church of Christ and served as an elder at the Loop 287 Church until declining health forced his resignation.
In his younger years he enjoyed fishing the Neches & Angelina rivers. His bigger passion later was growing a vegetable garden at his home in Bald Hill of which he graciously shared with neighbors, family, and friends alike. We still miss those wonderful vegetables.
He loved to tell or hear a good joke and if it was on you he really loved that. Thanks Wayne for entertaining us with your many stories.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Barbara Davis of Lufkin, TX; sons, Ricky Davis of Lufkin, TX; Mike Davis and wife Kay of Bay City, TX; Matt Davis and wife Tonya of Pasadena, TX; daughter, Jill Goad and husband Wendell of Chireno, TX; grandchildren, Bruce Davis and wife Kelly, Tori Moore and husband Joel, Zan Davis and wife Suelem, Reagan Davis, Avery Davis, Misty, Sarah, Tara, Will, Tim, Jessica and Kimberly Goad; great-grandchildren, Callen, Lawson, and Nolan Davis, Jude and Max Wayne Moore, and Julliauna Goad; sister, Lottie Redd of Lufkin, TX; brothers, John Davis of Dallas, TX and Ronnie Davis and wife Dian of Lufkin, TX; sisters, Marlene Davis of Rockwall, TX; Sue Davis of Amarillo, TX; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Robert and Joyce (Costlow) McDonald of Lufkin, TX; brother-in-law, Don Costlow of Arlington, TX; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, James, Richard, and Darrell; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Idell and H.W. Costlow; brother-in-law, Cecil Redd; sister-in-law, Jesse Stubblefield Davis; great grandson, Teddy Moore; and niece, Autumn Davis Homer.
Pallbearers will be Dan Jones, Brian Davis, Steve Redd, Wes Davis, Andy Costlow, Wendell Goad, and Lynn Chesser.
Honorary pallbearers will be James Larry King, Michael Parker, Vernon Swor, Ted Eddins, elders past and present, deacons at loop 287 Church of Christ (Allen, Dan, Richard, Mike, Bob, Chad, Lynn, and Charlie).
Special memorials may be made to The Philippine Relief Work c/o Jim McDonald, P. O. Box 155032, Lufkin, TX, 75915-5032 or LHS Alumni Association, P.O. Box 150837, Lufkin, TX, 75935
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
