Thomas Lafayette Reynolds
Graveside services for Thomas Lafayette Reynolds, 85, of Zavalla, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020 in the Zavalla Cemetery.
Mr. Reynolds was born March 4, 1935 in
Zavalla, Texas, the son of the late Birdie (Parker) and Justice Reynolds. He passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020 in a Lufkin hospital.
Daddy was an amazing father and all around good person who always put family first. He was an avid storyteller and his version always added lots of color and humor to each and every tale. He was a retired mechanic, heavy equipment operator and all around Mr. Fix-it. He enjoyed hunting and target practicing, spending time with family and friends, sharing stories of his life and family, watching rodeos and old westerns, and loved a good crawfish boil. His favorite phrase was “Laissez Les Bon Temps Rouler (Let the Good Times Roll)”.
Survivors include his daughter, Sarah Reynolds of Allen; son and daughter-in-law, Billy and Vickie Reynolds of Zavalla; daughter and son-in-law, Billy and Ruby Crocker of Bronson; sister, Wanda Cole of Zavalla; grandsons, Michael Reynolds of Zavalla and Zac Crocker and fiancé Brittany Riggs; granddaughters, Kristen Wiggins and husband Brad of Lindale, Randa Smith of San Augustine and Shayna Thacker and husband Trea of San Augustine; eight great-grandchildren; and a number of other family members and friends.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Reynolds was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Hutson Reynolds; son, Michael Bascum Reynolds; sisters, Gladys Young and Doris Lowery; and stepfather, Tom Havard.
Honorary pallbearers will be Michael Reynolds, Bill Crocker, Zac Crocker, Trea Thacker, Charles “Bubba” Oliver and Wiley “Junior” Mott, Jr.
