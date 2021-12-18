Funeral services for Vernon Burkhalter, 93, of Diboll, will be held Monday, December 20, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Ryan Chapel United Methodist Church in Diboll with Reverend David Goodwin, Jason Huffman, and Brother Charles Weeks officiating. Masonic graveside services will follow in the Ryan Chapel Cemetery under the auspices of the Burke Masonic Lodge #833 A.F. & A.M.
Vernon Herbert Burkhalter born July 15, 1928 died peacefully at home on December 17, 2021 surrounded by his daughters.
Vernon was adopted by Bee & Herbert Burkhalter. Initially when Bee went to the Children’s home, she was looking for a girl. The director, explaining there were no baby girls available told her to take the little blonde haired boy home for the weekend. By Sunday, he was her little boy. Bee and Herbert named him Vernon Herbert Burkhalter after the Louisiana parish where he was adopted and his new dad.
Soon after, Bee and Herbert divorced, and baby Vernon returned to East Texas with his mother. There he was raised by Bee and his grandparents, Mama Coan and Papa.
As a young child, Vernon would listen to the foreman of Southern Pine Lumber Company discuss the day’s events on the porch at Miss Hogue’s boarding house. He attended Diboll High School, serving as quarterback of his high school football team. Many who knew him, commented that he had a quick temper and a big heart.
With the permission of his mother, Vernon joined the Army at the end of WWII, serving in the 101st Airborne Division as a paratrooper. With the end of the war, his group was mustered out and he returned to Diboll.
He worked all his life for Temple Industries. Beginning as an ambulance driver and chauffeur for Arthur Temple, Jr., Vernon ultimately worked his way into the job of Personnel Director and served there until his retirement in the 1990’s. He was always proud of his service to Mr. Temple and The Company. He considered himself “a company man”. Vernon was a 32nd degree Mason with the Burke Masonic Lodge #833 A.F. & A.M. and a member of the Scottish Rite. He served his local community as President of the Civic Club and Diboll Booster Club. He was a Sunday School teacher at Diboll First United Methodist Church and was a volunteer at Diboll Christian Outreach. Mr. Burkhalter was awarded the Andrew Heiskell Award by Time, Inc. He attended several State Democratic Conventions and one National Convention. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and ranching. He was a member of the Sportsmen of Boggy Slough Club and has won several Texas Big Game Awards.
He loved Diboll as evidenced by his dedication to The Company, to Diboll Day (3 daughters, 1 granddaughter and a great granddaughter were candidates/queens) and his pickup license plate which simply read DIBOLL.
Vernon was first married to Eddie Mae Strickland. His second marriage of 60 years was to Betty Sue Muckelroy. He was “Daddy” to five daughters; Dorothy Barlow, Bessie Furgurson, Jerri Ledford, Lisa Burkhalter, and Suzanne Burkhalter Langford. He was Papa to eleven grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Bee Burkhalter; wife, Bettie Sue Muckelroy Burkhalter; daughter, Jerri Lynn Burkhalter Ledford; sons-in-law, James Furgurson and Wayne Barlow.
Later in life, Vernon was reunited with his birth family who loved and accepted him. He is survived by a brother Sam Gill and family. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Lola and Fran.
Pallbearers will be grandsons, Chace Langford, Haegen Spring, Rich Spring, great-grandsons, Gunner Horton, and Noah Kliman, grandson-in-law, Dwayne Turner.
Honorary pallbearers will be J.D. Johnson, Don Dietz, Raymond Lenderman, James Ledford, Sam Coleman, Sr., Jack Sweeny, Bubba Nevills, and Trey Denman.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ryan Chapel Cemetery Association, ATTN: Treasurer, P.O. Box 423, Diboll, Texas, 75941; Diboll Civic Club Christmas Blessing Fund, 601 Dennis Street, Diboll, Texas 75941; or the Diboll History Center, 102 N. Temple Drive, Diboll, Texas 75941.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Monday afternoon prior to the service at the church.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, Directors.
