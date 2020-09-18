Paula 'Elaine' Cox
Services for Paula “Elaine” Cox, 80, of Lufkin will be at 6 p.m. Sept. 24 at Lancewood Baptist Church. Elaine was born Oct. 17, 1939, in Dublin and died Sept. 12, 2020, in a local hospital. Snead Linton Funeral Home, directors.
Stephen Neese
Graveside services for Stephen Neese, 59, of Tucson, Arizona, will be at 10 a.m. Monday in the Berry Cemetery. Mr. Neese was born May 10, 1961, and died Sept. 9, 2020, at his home. Gipson Funeral Home, directors.
Guadalupe 'Pacho' Torres
Services for Guadalupe "Pacho" Torres, 53, of Diboll, will be at 11 a.m. Monday in All Families Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. Sunday in the Burke Chapel. Interment is in the Emporia Cemetery in Diboll. Mr. Torres was born Dec. 5, 1966, and died Sept. 17, 2020, in Tyler.
