Joseph “Taco” Herrera
Funeral services for Joseph “Taco” Herrera, 44, of Lufkin, will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Pastor Ruben Ayala officiating. Interment will follow at Whitehouse Cemetery.
Mr. Herrera was born March 17, 1976 in Lufkin, Texas, to George Louis Herrera Sr. and Dora (Rodriguez) Ocon, and died Tuesday, August 25, 2020 in Baytown, Texas.
Mr. Herrera enjoyed riding motorcycles, working out, and dancing. He loved to be with his family and a good party. Mr. Herrera was one hell of a welder.
He is survived by his son, Jose Armando Herrera of Crosby, TX; daughters, Angelica Herrera and Yvette Herrera, both of Baytown, TX; mother and stepfather, Dora and Humberto Flores of Crosby, TX; father, George Herrera Sr. of Lufkin; brother, George Herrera Jr. of Houston, TX; sister and brother-in-law, Dora and Carlos Hernandez of San Antonio, TX; grandmother, Emilia Valdez of Lufkin; along with numerous nieces, nephew, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Mr. Herrera was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Reagan, Robert Rodriguez, Ramiro Valdez, and Policarpio Herrera; and grandmother, Julia Valdez.
Pallbearers will be George Herrera Jr., Jose Armando Herrera, Jesus Garza, Carlos Hernandez, Robert Cook, Beto Sarmiento, Jose Mandujano, Angel Payan Leon, and Cruz Rodriguez.
Honorary pallbearer will be Humberto Flores.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, September 4, 2020 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
