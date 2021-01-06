Veneta C. “Nita” (Harris) Looney
Funeral services for Veneta C. “Nita” (Harris) Looney, 82, of Lufkin will be held Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pat Jones officiating. Interment will follow in the Wallace Chapel Cemetery.
Veneta Carolyn Harris Looney was born on the 13th of September 1938 in her Paw Paw Ben Smith’s house, not far from Penn Bonner Road, where she lived until her death came Sunday, January 3, 2021.
She has often been quoted as saying, “I was born on that road, have lived all my life on that road, and whenever I die I’ll be buried in Wallace Chapel Cemetery on that same road.”
Veneta was born on a Tuesday morning, around 10:00 a.m., September 13, 1938, the only child of William Layton “Bill” Harris and Eunice (Smith) Harris. Here was a happy, normal childhood, despite being born into the midst of the troubling times that would exactly one year later become WWII. She grew up to be a loving and caring daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, as well as a teacher.
In 1958 she married Tommy Milton Looney. In 1961 their first son was born; in 1964 their second son was born; in 1965 their first daughter was born; and in 1972 their second daughter was born. Their mother loved each one of them will all her heart and soul — much more than they will ever know or understand!
Those children are: son, Kirk Eric Looney, Sr. and daughter-in-law, Susan Michele (Wark) Looney; son, Michael Kyle Looney and daughter-in-law, Julie Ann (Mooney) Looney; daughter, Suzanne Michele (Looney) Bailey and son-in-law, James A. Bailey, Jr.; daughter, Stacey Melissa (Looney) Bancroft and son-in-law, Douglass A. Bancroft.
There are 10 grandchildren, six grandsons and four granddaughters. In addition there are two step-grandchildren. They are Courtney Jeneau (Looney) Robbins and husband Kevin Robbins, Kirk Eric Looney, Jr., Micheal Roman Looney and wife Beverly (Brent) Looney, William Brennan Looney, Joshua Chance Ford and wife Morgan (Dorman) Ford, Jacob Aaron Bailey and wife Amanda (Dorman) Bailey, Amanda Michele Bailey, Allison Elizabeth “Allie” Bancroft, Nicole Meghan “Nikki” Bancroft, Nate Patrick Bancroft, and step-grandchildren, Sean Wark and Shannon (Latham) Carrell.
There are eight great-grandchildren and four step-great-grandchildren. They are Brayden Reece Ford, Milo Chance Ford, Thomas Wesley Looney, Jayla Michele Bailey, Greysen Argremon, Piper Robbins, Quinn Robbins and Baby Boy Robbins, and step-great-grandchildren, Tanner Wark, Lylah Wark, Cameron Wade Carrel, and Emery Michele Carrell.
Veneta’s heart was “big” enough to hold all of them, although she did not see them as often as she would have wanted.
Veneta was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Eunice Harris; husband, Tommy Looney; son-in-law, Gerald Lloyd Ford; a very special little furry friend, her little Shih Tzu, Smitty; and many cousins, aunts and uncles.
Veneta loved teaching and although she did not teach for a long time, she did enjoy the few years she did so. Veneta always knew she wanted to teach. She, as a child, would line her dolls and teddy bears up and have school, teaching each one of them. She always had a great interest in history and/or anything historical.
In addition, she was concerned with politics, having served for over 30 years, starting under her uncle Jiggs Smith at age 46 and then on her own until she was 79, as the Democratic Election Judge and Precinct Chairman for Precinct 7 in Hudson. Other interests Veneta served in that area of interest were as a member of the Angelina Historical Commission, and a member of the Friends of the Library Association.
Personal achievements included collecting teapots, collecting teddy bears, collecting angels and recipe books, reading, painting, playing trivia, tracing genealogy, crocheting and embroidering handwork.
Honorary pallbearers will be Roman Looney, Josh Ford, Jacob Bailey, Kirk Looney, Jr., Brennan Looney, Nate Bancroft, and Michael Standifird.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday evening at the funeral home.
