Robert Haggerton
Services for Robert Haggerton, 66, of Diboll, are pending with All Families Mortuary. Mr. Haggerton was born Feb. 6, 1954, and died Aug. 17, 2020, in Houston.
Rev. James Carrol Henderson
Graveside services for the Rev. James Carrol Henderson, 77, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Rev. Henderson was born June 1, 1943, and died Aug. 16, 2020, in Lufkin.
Sherri Horton
Services for Sherri Horton, 63, of Diboll, are pending with All Families Mortuary. She was born Jan. 10, 1957, and died Aug. 21, 2020 in a Lufkin hospital.
James Randall Stephens
James Randall Stephens, 55, of Cold Springs, died Aug. 15, 2020, in Lufkin. Mr. Stephens was born Feb. 16, 1965. His cremation arrangements are entrusted to All Families Mortuary.
Lee Ray Westley
Services for Lee Ray Westley, 68, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Westley died Aug. 20, 2020, in Tyler.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.