Carolyn Frances Smith
Funeral services for Carolyn Frances Smith, 83, of Lufkin, will be held Thursday, July 29, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Rev. Keith Bickley officiating. Interment will follow at Gann Cemetery.
Mrs. Smith was born December 31, 1937, in Lufkin, Texas, to Marvin Dias and Mildred (Mathis) Dias, and died Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Tyler, Texas.
Mrs. Smith loved spoiling her grandchildren and never missed a ball game. She was always on the go, either shopping or going out to eat with family. Being a Navy wife, her and her husband spent 20 years traveling and making lifelong friends. The place she loved the most was living in Virginia Beach.
She is survived by her daughters, Lynn Kuehl of Lufkin and Gina Smith of Lufkin; son-in-law, Michael Kuehl of Lufkin; granddaughter, Jerri Lynn Latham; granddaughter and husband Sara and Josh Pate of Lufkin; granddaughter and husband, Megan and James Hogg of Ponta TX; granddaughter, Amanda Wilson of Lufkin; grandson, John David of Lufkin; great-grandchildren, Randy and Alexis Procell, Brooklyn and Collin McGinnis, Caleb Procell, Kenzie Colbert, Karson Colbert, Kendal Colbert, Emma Pate, Rada Evans, and Braxton Evans; great-great-grandson, John William Procell; sister, Dian Davis; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, William N. Smith.
Pallbearers will be Josh Pate, James Hogg, Caleb Procell, Randy Procell, Karson Colbert, and Dolan Procell.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jimmy Davis, David Davis, Derek Peek, and Josh Davis.
Special memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
