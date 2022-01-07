Curtis Clay
Graveside service for Curtis Clay, 72, of Houston, will be at 4 p.m. Saturday in the Davis Memorial Gardens. Mr. Clay was born Sept. 14, 1949, in Nacogdoches, and died Jan. 3, 2022, in Houston. Colonial Mortuary, directors.
Miguel Angel Gonzalez Jr.
Services for Miguel Angel Gonzalez Jr., 39, of Lufkin, will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Shafer Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. Miguel was born March 13, 1982, and died Jan. 4, 2022, in The Woodlands. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Carrington LaCole Harris
Services for Carrington LaCole Harris, 20, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Burial will follow in the Davis Memorial Gardens. Ms. Harris was born Jan. 2, 2001, in Jasper, and died Dec. 30, 2021, in Lufkin.
Anna Royce (Hughes) McKay
Services for Anna Royce (Hughes) McKay, 89, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Private family interment will follow. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Sunday. Mrs. McKay was born April 19, 1932, in Huntington, and died Jan. 3, 2022, in Lufkin.
Doyle Mullen
Doyle Mullen, 85, of Center, was born Feb. 27, 1936, in Camb, Oregon, and died Jan. 3, 2022, in Center. Cremation is under the direction of Colonial Mortuary.
Bruce Shepard Sr.
Services for Bruce Shepard Sr., 70, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Our Father’s House of Faith Church. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Colonial Mortuary. Burial will follow in Davis Memorial Gardens. Mr. Shepard was born Sept. 26, 1951, in Lufkin, and died Dec. 24, 2021, at his residence in Lufkin.
Kenneth Brent Shiflett
Services for Kenneth Brent Shiflett, 73, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Zavalla Cemetery. Kenneth was born July 15, 1948, and died Dec. 29, 2021, in a local hospital. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Pamala Ann Tanner
Graveside services for Pamala Ann Tanner will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Haley Bush Cemetery in the Bland Lake Community. Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. today at Sid Roberts Funeral Home in Nacogdoches. She was born Feb. 14, 1961, in San Augustine and died Dec. 22, 2021, in Port St. Lucie, Florida.
Faylene Williams
Graveside service for Faylene Williams, 86, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Campground Cemetery, in Mt. Enterprise. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Colonial Mortuary. Mrs. Williams was born Nov. 22, 1935, in Mt. Enterprise, and died Dec. 30, 2021, in Lufkin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.